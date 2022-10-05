ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13158 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine War
34 215 87
Russian Army (6218) Bila Tserkva (10) war (20410) drones (1237)

Consequences of kamikaze drone attack on Bila Tserkva. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Last night, the occupiers attacked the city of Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region with kamikaze drones.

A photo of the destruction in Bila Tserkva, which the Russians attacked with kamikaze drones at night, was published by REUTERS, Censor.NET informs.

It should be noted that this is the first time that Iranian drones have flown so far from the front line.

Watch more: Two T-80BVM tanks, BMP-3 and two fuel trucks destroyed Ukrainian soldiers in battle near Pavlivka in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Consequences of kamikaze drone attack on Bila Tserkva 01
Consequences of kamikaze drone attack on Bila Tserkva 02
Consequences of kamikaze drone attack on Bila Tserkva 03
Consequences of kamikaze drone attack on Bila Tserkva 04
Consequences of kamikaze drone attack on Bila Tserkva 05
Consequences of kamikaze drone attack on Bila Tserkva 06
Consequences of kamikaze drone attack on Bila Tserkva 07
Consequences of kamikaze drone attack on Bila Tserkva 08

We will remind, on the night of Wednesday, October 5, the Russian occupiers twice hit the Bila Tserkva of the Kyiv region with Iranian kamikaze drones. Infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the attack.

Later it became known that 6 hits and explosions from Shahed-136 kamikaze drones were recorded in the city. One person was injured. Three infrastructure buildings were damaged.

Photo: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 