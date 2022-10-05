Consequences of kamikaze drone attack on Bila Tserkva. PHOTOS

Last night, the occupiers attacked the city of Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region with kamikaze drones.

A photo of the destruction in Bila Tserkva, which the Russians attacked with kamikaze drones at night, was published by REUTERS, Censor.NET informs.

It should be noted that this is the first time that Iranian drones have flown so far from the front line.

We will remind, on the night of Wednesday, October 5, the Russian occupiers twice hit the Bila Tserkva of the Kyiv region with Iranian kamikaze drones. Infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the attack.

Later it became known that 6 hits and explosions from Shahed-136 kamikaze drones were recorded in the city. One person was injured. Three infrastructure buildings were damaged.

Photo: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich