Bodies of two tortured men were discovered in de-occupied Kharkiv region, - National Police. PHOTOS

In the Kharkiv region, law enforcement officers found the bodies of two tortured men.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the press service of the National Police.

The bodies of the murdered people were found at a recreation center in the village of Novoplatonivka, Borivska local community. Their hands were handcuffed. The dead have gunshot wounds to the head.

The age of the dead is approximately 30 to 35 years old. They were dressed in civilian clothes. The bodies were in a sand pit measuring 2.5x2.5 meters and 4 meters deep. The identities of the dead are being established.

According to preliminary data, 250-350 Russian special forces were housed at this base. There was a periodic rotation.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 15 years or life imprisonment.

