Markovich on a tank - former head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration Dobkin was spotted in AFU uniform. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Photos and videos of Mykhailo Dobkin in AFU uniform have appeared online. As it is known, former head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration had pro-Russian views in his past.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, fotoshoots are spreading in social network.
Dobkin....
Even I got a little freaked out here....
— Anatoly Stefan (Shtirlitz) (@Shtirlitz53) October 6, 2022
🔥Telegram - https://t.co/GLExONwd4u pic.twitter.com/wv1YNSt9Lc
