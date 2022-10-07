ENG
Markovich on a tank - former head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration Dobkin was spotted in AFU uniform. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Photos and videos of Mykhailo Dobkin in AFU uniform have appeared online. As it is known, former head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration had pro-Russian views in his past.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, fotoshoots are spreading in social network.

Markovich on a tank - former head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration Dobkin was spotted in AFU uniform 01

Markovich on a tank - former head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration Dobkin was spotted in AFU uniform 02

