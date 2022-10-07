At night, almost 40 Russian shells flew over Nikopol, the occupiers hit area six times with MLRS and heavy artillery, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

RF troops hit the Nikopol district six times with anti-aircraft guns and heavy artillery.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The Nikopol district shuddered all night from the explosions. The Russian occupying forces hit the area six times with MLRS and heavy artillery.

Previously, people were not injured.

Almost 40 Russian shells arrived in Nikopol. In the city, several high-rise buildings, more than ten private houses, farm buildings, a transport infrastructure enterprise, gas pipelines, and electricity networks were damaged.

In the Marhanets community, the survey of the affected areas is ongoing. The extent of the destruction is being clarified," the message reads.

It is noted that a siren sounded in other areas, but it passed without enemy strikes and for the moment it was calm.

See more: Russians hit two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. Destroyed apartments, damaged houses. There are wounded. PHOTOS













