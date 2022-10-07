Consequences of shelling of Zaporizhzhia by Russian occupiers: 12 people died, 12 citizens were hospitalized. PHOTOS

Last day, the police recorded 9 enemy attacks on the territory of Zaporizhzhia.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the RMA with reference to the data of the National Police.

"That night, the occupiers made two more strikes with kamikaze drones. The residential, civilian, and critical infrastructure of the city center suffered a fire attack. Private and apartment buildings, cars, shops, medical and educational institutions, a public transport stop and other infrastructural facilities came under the fire of the occupiers," the message reads.

So far, information on 12 dead people has been established. Another 12 citizens were hospitalized in the city's medical facilities, including two children. Policemen, rescuers, and specialists of specialized services continue to work at the sites of the hits.

"In addition to the regional center, Russian troops were also under fire in populated areas of the Polohy region. Shelling from MLRS and artillery was recorded in Orihiv, Huliaipole, and nearby villages.

This night, for the first time, the Russian invaders used drones against the civilian population of Zaporizhzhia - two objects of civilian infrastructure were destroyed. According to preliminary information, these were "Shahed-136" UAVs.

Zaporizhzhia police call on all citizens to be attentive and vigilant! If you heard a rumble in the sky, similar to the sound of a moped engine or a chainsaw, immediately go to the shelters and observe personal safety measures," the RMA added.

