The order of the FSB dated September 2 stipulates, in particular, that the evacuation after the destruction of the Kerch bridge will be carried out on watercraft.

The published document states:

- about the "breakthrough of the defense line in the southern direction", which requires the urgent evacuation of Kremlin officials and the local Gestapo to Russia,

- that the evacuation after the destruction of the Kerch bridge will be carried out on watercraft - in fact, motor boats.

There are also a number of interesting recommendations from Moscow: for example, blow up military enterprises and ammunition if necessary.

As reported, a strong fire has been burning on the Crimean bridge since the morning of October 8. Traffic on the bridge was blocked, the occupiers are going to launch a ferry crossing. Huge queues formed at gas stations on the peninsula.

According to the Russians, the fire was caused by the detonation of a tanker truck. Putin created a government commission because of the fire.