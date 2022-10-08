The FSB of the Russian Federation ordered occupation authorities of Crimea in advance to prepare for evacuation, and case of destruction of Kerch bridge is foreseen. DOCUMENT
The order of the FSB dated September 2 stipulates, in particular, that the evacuation after the destruction of the Kerch bridge will be carried out on watercraft.
This is reported on Telegram channel Censor.NET.
The published document states:
- about the "breakthrough of the defense line in the southern direction", which requires the urgent evacuation of Kremlin officials and the local Gestapo to Russia,
- that the evacuation after the destruction of the Kerch bridge will be carried out on watercraft - in fact, motor boats.
There are also a number of interesting recommendations from Moscow: for example, blow up military enterprises and ammunition if necessary.
As reported, a strong fire has been burning on the Crimean bridge since the morning of October 8. Traffic on the bridge was blocked, the occupiers are going to launch a ferry crossing. Huge queues formed at gas stations on the peninsula.
According to the Russians, the fire was caused by the detonation of a tanker truck. Putin created a government commission because of the fire.
