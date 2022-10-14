ENG
In occupied Mariupol, they are trying to recruit Ukrainian teenagers into "neo-pioneer Putin Youth", - Andryushchenko. PHOTOS

In Mariupol, the Russian occupiers are trying to recruit teenagers into the "neo-pioneer Putin Youth".

This was announced by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Censor.NET informs.

"Another attempt to recruit young men into the neo-pioneer Putinyugent. Yesterday, teenagers were forcibly driven to school No. 53 and demonstrated what kind of education the "young soldiers" have and gave them a week to "think" about joining. The program of training to hate from childhood and kill Ukrainians in Mariupol on the march", - wrote the mayor's adviser.

In occupied Mariupol, they are trying to recruit Ukrainian teenagers into neo-pioneer Putin Youth, - Andryushchenko 01
In occupied Mariupol, they are trying to recruit Ukrainian teenagers into neo-pioneer Putin Youth, - Andryushchenko 02
In occupied Mariupol, they are trying to recruit Ukrainian teenagers into neo-pioneer Putin Youth, - Andryushchenko 03

