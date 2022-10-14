SSU discovered warehouse of Russian weapons in liberated territory of Kherson region. PHOTOS

In the course of stabilization measures in the de-occupied Kherson region, the Security Service discovered a full stockpile of rocket and artillery weapons of the ruscists.

As Censor.NET informs, the Security Service of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

As noted in the department, among the discovered are more than half a thousand artillery shells and ammunition for the Grad and Uragan multiple rocket systems, as well as more than a hundred anti-tank guided missiles and anti-tank mines.

A camouflaged warehouse with enemy ammunition was located in the premises of the cultural center of the village of Velyka Oleksandrivka.

Currently, all seized Russian weapons have been handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, as a result of operational actions, SSU officers established numerous facts of murders and torture of local residents during the temporary occupation of the district. Using mass shootings and torture, the enemy tried to intimidate people and force them to "surrender" the locations of members of the resistance movement in the south of our country.

Watch more: Combat drone destroys enemy machine gunner. VIDEO

"It was established that the invaders did not allow the residents of the village to bury their killed and tortured relatives in the cemetery. For this, people had to use the courtyard of their own homes. The fact of kidnapping of a resident of the village, who was "accused" by the Rashists of adjusting artillery fire on the positions of the occupying groups, was documented. in the message.

Also, on the territory of the local garage cooperative, an enemy "service station" was discovered, to which the Russians took cars stolen from citizens and disassembled them into spare parts for further export to the Russian Federation.



















.

Read more: Last day, 3 enemy control points, 5 manpower concentration areas and 2 ammunition warehouses were hit, - General Staff