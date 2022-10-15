Day in Donetsk region: Russians shelled 11 settlements with artillery and from "Hrad". There are dead and wounded. PHOTOS

The occupiers carried out 21 fire attacks. The police recorded the consequences of the Russian shelling: 26 damaged houses and 30 civilian objects.

"The cities of Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Bakhmut, Toretsk, Ocheretyne, the villages of Druzhba, Karlivka, Lastochkine, Maksimilianivka, Solovyove, Khromove were damaged. The enemy used Grad anti-aircraft guns and artillery. 30 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged, of which 26 were private houses. Today, around 7:30 a.m., Russian troops attacked Kostiantynivka, destroying the business buildings of the enterprise and the former building of the prophylaxis.

In addition, rocket attacks on the city of Krasnohorivka and the village of Maksimilianivka, which took place on October 13, were recorded. Russian projectiles hit the residents' houses, there are wounded," the message reads.

It is also noted that the occupiers covered Bakhmut with artillery. 17 private houses were damaged as a result of being hit by enemy shells, and there were dead and wounded.















