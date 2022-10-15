ENG
Oil depot was burning near Belgorod. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The governor of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reports on the alleged impact of a projectile on an oil depot.

He wrote about it on Telegram, as reported by Censor.NET.

"We are under fire again. One of the shells hit the oil depot in Belgorod district. I am at the scene. The Ministry of Emergency Situations is already fighting the fire," he said.

"The fire was put out," he added a little later.

