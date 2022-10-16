ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
4888 visitors online
News Photo WorldWar in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
6 093 10
Russian embassy (50) referendum (122) Warsaw (21)

Activists staged a "referendum" on "annexation" of Russian Embassy in Warsaw. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET World War in Ukraine

Polish non-governmental organizations have organized a "referendum" in Warsaw, where one can vote for an "annexation" of Russian embassy building and its transfer to property of Polish capital.

As informed Censor.NЕТ, it was reported by "European Truth".

The action is crowded, people came with flags of Ukraine and posters and shouted slogans in support of the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The video of the "referendum" was posted on Facebook by well-known Ukrainian activist Natalia Panchenko. According to her, thousands of people are standing in line for hundreds of meters to vote for the "annexation" of the building.

"At the "referendum", the residents of Warsaw vote to annex the territory and the building of the Russian Federation and transfer it to the ownership of Warsaw," Panchenko said.

The organizers of the "referendum" were Polish non-governmental organizations.

"It is simply amazing how many residents of Warsaw came to take part in this "referendum", - summed up the Ukrainian activist.

See more: Vasyl Stus Park opened in Warsaw. PHOTOS

Activists staged a referendum on annexation of Russian Embassy in Warsaw 01
Activists staged a referendum on annexation of Russian Embassy in Warsaw 02
Activists staged a referendum on annexation of Russian Embassy in Warsaw 03
Activists staged a referendum on annexation of Russian Embassy in Warsaw 04

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 