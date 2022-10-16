During day, Russians shelled 7 settlements in Donetsk region. Bakhmut suffered the most. PHOTOS
Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have carried out 17 shellings. There are wounded and dead civilians.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the National Police.
"The Russian army struck the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Toretsk, Kostiantynivka, Chasiv Yar, the villages of Karlivka, Orlivka. The enemy used "Uragan", "Hrad", rockets, artillery, and tanks against the civilian population. 20 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 14 residential buildings, a kindergarten, a medical institution, the territory of a food industry enterprise, cars, a garage," the message reads.
Bakhmut continues to suffer from enemy artillery. During the day, the occupiers shelled the city five times, killing and wounding civilians. As a result of enemy hits, 11 private homes were damaged.
Please wait...