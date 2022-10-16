ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
4884 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine War
919 5
Russian Army (5974) Navy (269) war (19689) losses (1693)

Last day, marines destroyed dozens of rockets, 4 guns, mortar and 2 caches with ammunition, - Navy. INFOGRAPHICS

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

On October 15, servicemen of the military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of the groups steadfastly and courageously resisted the Russian invaders on the fortified areas of the front.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, during the past day, marines destroyed 9 invaders and a mortar with ammunition.

"Our artillery units struck the concentration of troops and equipment of the occupiers, as a result of which 17 personnel, 4 self-propelled guns "Giatsint-S" and 2 warehouses with ammunition were destroyed. The final losses of the enemy are being specified," the message says.

Last day, marines destroyed dozens of rockets, 4 guns, mortar and 2 caches with ammunition, - Navy 01

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 65,000 people, 268 planes, 242 helicopters, 2,529 tanks, 1,589 artillery systems, 5,193 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 