Kherson partisans are asking residents of 14 villages to evacuate to left bank of Dnipro. PHOTOS

Kherson partisans are asking residents of 14 settlements in the region to urgently evacuate to the left bank of the Dnipro.

As Censor.NET informs, the appeal is addressed to the residents of Pravdyne, Soldatske, Petrivka, Barvinka, Novokiivka, Shmidtove, Krutoy Yar, Kyselivka, Nadezhdivka, Parysyve, Hrozove, Znamianka, Zorianka, Tomyna Balka, and Krasne Podil.

The Kherson partisans remind that the Israel Defense Forces "IDF" drops leaflets with a warning to the local population before the assault on the settlement, "the result of such actions is a successful assault and the minimization of human losses."

"In the same way now, we must treat such leaflets responsibly and evacuate to a safe place," the message reads.

Read more: Defense Intelligence promises $100,000 for captured Girkin.

















Також читайте: Росіяни намагаються зібрати сили в кулак на півдні. Але навіть природа - на боці України, - ОК "Південь"

We will remind, the traitors call on the residents of the temporarily occupied Kherson region to leave for Crimea and the Russian Federation. At the same time, Ukrainian citizens are prevented from being deported.