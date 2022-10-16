ENG
Lots of shot Russian soldiers - photos of consequences of shooting, arranged by Tajiks at training ground in Belgorod region, appeared. PHOTOS

Footage of the aftermath of the shooting at the training ground in the Belgorod region has gone viral.

As Censor.NET informs, the footage was published by the publication Insider.

"Photos have appeared from the shooting range in Belgorod, where the shooting took place yesterday. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, 11 people were killed and 15 were injured. The SOTA source, who witnessed the shooting, reported 22 dead and 16 wounded," the message states.

