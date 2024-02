Explosions and fire broke out in occupied Berdiansk - social networks. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the evening of October 16, explosions were heard in occupied Berdiansk, after which a large-scale fire broke out.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated іn Twitter by Armed Forces officer, blogger Anatoly Shtefan.

т. о. Бердянськ.



Знову ввечорі палять не там де треба?



Read more: Powerful explosions are heard in occupied Berdiansk