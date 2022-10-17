ENG
As result of enemy attack by kamikaze drones, three infrastructure facilities were damaged in Mykolaiv, - OС "South". PHOTO

As a result of the enemy attack by kamikaze drones, three infrastructure facilities were damaged in Mykolaiv.

As Censor.NET informs, the OC "South" reported this on Facebook.

"Three drones hit objects of industrial infrastructure and a pharmaceutical warehouse in the regional center. Rescuers are working at the places where they were hit, and the fight against the fire is ongoing. So far, there have been no casualties," the message states.

