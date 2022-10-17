Consequences of Ruscist attack on Kyiv with kamikaze drones. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the morning of October 17, Kyiv was attacked by enemy drones.

Photos of the consequences of the attack on the Ukrainian capital are spreading on social networks, Censor.NET informs.













On the morning of October 17, the Russians attacked the Shevchenko district of the capital with the help of Iranian drones. A series of explosions rang out there. The Russians wanted to target an infrastructure object near the Kyiv railway station with drones, but they hit nearby. As a result of the attack, an explosion occurred in a residential building. 18 people were rescued, two more are under the rubble. Traffic on several streets in the center of the capital is blocked, the authorities ask not to go to the city center without an urgent need.