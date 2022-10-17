As result of drone attack on residential building in Kyiv, woman died, 18 people were rescued, - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS

Rescue operations are ongoing at the site of the impact.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"On October 17, 2022, the armed forces of the Russian Federation using kamikaze drones carried out attacks on residential and civilian infrastructure in the center of Kyiv. A residential building in the Shevchenko district was hit. As a result of the attack, an explosion occurred in the residential building," the message reads.

According to preliminary information, a woman died, 18 residents of the building were saved. Rescue operations are currently underway. Information on victims and victims is being clarified.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated for violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

On the morning of October 17, the Russians attacked the Shevchenko district of the capital with the help of Iranian drones. A series of explosions rang out there. The Russians wanted to target an infrastructure object near the Kyiv railway station with drones, but they hit nearby. As a result of the attack, an explosion occurred in a residential building. 18 people were rescued, two more are under the rubble. Traffic on several streets in the center of the capital is blocked, the authorities ask not to go to the city center without an urgent need.

Later it became known that the body of a dead woman was found under the rubble of a house in Kyiv, which the Russians attacked with the help of Iranian kamikaze drones.

