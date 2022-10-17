At site of kamikaze drone attack in Kyiv, rubble is being cleared. VIDEO&PHOTOS

One person died as a result of a drone attack on a residential building in the Shevchenkiv district of Kyiv. Three people are in hospital.

This was reported by the correspondent of Censor.NET.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko emphasized that today's kamikaze drone attack is terrorism.

"We have information that three people are in the hospital. One person was taken out from under the rubble, she is dead. The search for another person is ongoing. This is terrorism, the central part of the city, where civilians live, there are no military personnel.

A cat was also rescued from the rubble of the house.

On the morning of October 17, the Russians attacked the Shevchenko district of the capital with the help of Iranian drones. A series of explosions rang out there. The Russians wanted to target an infrastructure object near the Kyiv railway station with drones, but they hit nearby. As a result of the attack, an explosion occurred in a residential building. 18 people were rescued, two more are under the rubble. Traffic on several streets in the center of the capital is blocked, the authorities ask not to go to the city center without an urgent need.

Later it became known that the body of a dead woman was found under the rubble of a house in Kyiv, which the Russians attacked with the help of Iranian kamikaze drones.

Deputy head of the PO Kyrylo Tymoshenko said that 2 people were killed.

See more: As result of drone attack on residential building in Kyiv, woman died, 18 people were rescued, - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS

































































































Photo: Oleh Bogachuk, Censor.NET.