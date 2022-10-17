5 ships with 122.3 thousand tons of agricultural products left ports of Odesa for the countries of Africa, Asia and Europe, - Ministry of Infrastructure. PHOTOS

As part of the "Grain Initiative", 5 ships with 122.3 thousand tons of agricultural products left the ports of Odesa for the countries of Africa, Asia, and Europe.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

Among them is the NEW LIBERTY bulker, which will deliver 25,000 tons of wheat to Kenya. Bulk carrier CHOLA TREASURE will deliver 61.8 thousand tons of rape to Pakistan.

Since the beginning of the implementation of the "Grain Initiative", 350 ships with 7.8 million tons of agricultural products left the ports of Odesa for the countries of Asia, Europe, and Africa.

