ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
12248 visitors online
News Photo Photo NewsWar in Ukraine War
3 591 4
war (19689) Kyiv oblast (395) police forces (1206) bodies (19) Nebytov (46)

Body of local resident killed during Russian occupation found in Kyiv region, - National Police. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET Photo News War in Ukraine

Body of a civilian killed during Russian occupation was found near Mykhailivka-Rubezhivka village, Bucha district, Kyiv region.

It was reported by Andriy Nebytov, Chief of Kyiv Region Police, informs Censor.NЕТ.

Body of local resident killed during Russian occupation found in Kyiv region, - National Police 01

The police found out that the deceased was wearing gray pants, a gray T-shirt, a purple sweater. A size 47 sneaker was also found nearby. The found remains were sent for forensic examination.

Body of local resident killed during Russian occupation found in Kyiv region, - National Police 02

The police are working on identifying the victim.

See more: Bodies of two people who were tortured and killed by Russian occupiers were discovered in Kyiv region - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS

It is noted that as of October 20, Kyiv region police found 1365 bodies of civilians killed during the Russian occupation.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 