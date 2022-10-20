3 591 4
Body of local resident killed during Russian occupation found in Kyiv region, - National Police. PHOTOS
Photo Censor.NET Photo News War in Ukraine
Body of a civilian killed during Russian occupation was found near Mykhailivka-Rubezhivka village, Bucha district, Kyiv region.
It was reported by Andriy Nebytov, Chief of Kyiv Region Police, informs Censor.NЕТ.
The police found out that the deceased was wearing gray pants, a gray T-shirt, a purple sweater. A size 47 sneaker was also found nearby. The found remains were sent for forensic examination.
The police are working on identifying the victim.
It is noted that as of October 20, Kyiv region police found 1365 bodies of civilians killed during the Russian occupation.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...