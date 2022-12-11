Russians shelled Nikopol six times during night from "Hrad" and heavy artillery, fired more than 50 shells. PHOTOS

The occupiers shelled three communities of the Dnipropetrovsk region - Nikopol, Chervonohrihorivka, and Marhanets.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Mutilated houses and power grids...

The Russians shelled the Nikopol district six times during the night with "Hrads" and heavy artillery.

They shelled three districts - Nikopol, Chervonohrihorivka, and Marhanets. More than 50 shells were fired. People are unharmed.

15 private houses, 50 solar panels, several farm buildings and cars, gas pipelines, and power lines were damaged in the Chervonohrihorivka district. Three villages were left without electricity and water. Emergency crews have already started work.

In Nikopol, more than a dozen private houses and commercial buildings, administrative and office buildings were mutilated," the message reads.

It is noted that in other areas the night passed with a siren, but without attacks, and for the moment it is calm.

