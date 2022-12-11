ENG
Ruscists fired at critical infrastructure facility in Kherson, fire broke out, - RMA. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Last night, the Russian occupiers shelled a critical infrastructure facility in Kherson. As a result of the enemy strike, a fire with an area of 30 square meters started.

Yaroslav Yanushevych, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, rescuers immediately went to the scene and managed to quickly extinguish the fire.

Due to enemy shelling, 3 official vehicles were destroyed, the hangar and 5 other pieces of equipment were damaged.

Ruscists attacked Kherson, hitting water supply building and residential buildings, there is dead person, - RMA.

