22 011 28
Explosion rang out at headquarters of "Wagner" in Kadiivka, - Haidai. PHOTOS
Photo
In occupied Kadiivka, Luhansk region, an explosion rang out at the headquarters of mercenaries of the private military company "Wagner".
This was announced by the head of the Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai, on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.
"Explotion in Kadiivka. They lost many "Wagner's" soldiers... and again at the Kobzon concert, it was sold out," he noted.
