ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14508 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine War
22 011 28
explosion (1163) war (20090) Luhansk region (1197) Wagner PMC (276) Haidai_ (328)

Explosion rang out at headquarters of "Wagner" in Kadiivka, - Haidai. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

In occupied Kadiivka, Luhansk region, an explosion rang out at the headquarters of mercenaries of the private military company "Wagner".

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai, on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"Explotion in Kadiivka. They lost many "Wagner's" soldiers... and again at the Kobzon concert, it was sold out," he noted.

Explosion rang out at headquarters of Wagner in Kadiivka, - Haidai 01
Explosion rang out at headquarters of Wagner in Kadiivka, - Haidai 02

Read more: National Guard captured "Wagnerian" near Avdiivka

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 