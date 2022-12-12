ENG
Donetsk region Pavlo Kyrylenko

In morning, Ruscists shelled Hirnyk in Donetsk region, 8 people were wounded, - RMA. PHOTOS

Russian occupying forces struck Hirnyk in the Donetsk region, as a result of which 8 people were injured.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET reports.

"8 people were injured as a result of the morning attack on Hirnyk. All the injured were taken to the hospital, we are determining the extent of the damage.

This is another attack by the Russian army on the civilian population. This time, the enemy used the "Uragan" MLRS," he said.

