On afternoon of December 12, Russian troops shelled Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region. PHOTOS

On December 12, the Russian military shelled civilian houses in Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region.

This was reported by the head of the National Police in the Mykolaiv region, Serhii Shaykhet, Censor.NET informs.

"Today at around 10:35 a.m., the Russian military again shelled the town of Ochakiv. Residential buildings were significantly destroyed," the report says.

It is noted that local residents were not injured.

Read more: Russians shelled Mykolaiv from S-300 anti-aircraft systems











