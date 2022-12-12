ENG
Soldiers of 93rd "Kholodny Yar" brigade are fighting for Bakhmut and Soledar. PHOTOS

The General Staff published a photo of the combat work of soldiers of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodny Yar", who are currently defending Bakhmut and Soledar in the Donetsk region from the invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff. 

"Indomitability for us, brothers and sisters! In the photos, soldiers of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodny Yar" are fighting for Bakhmut and Soledar," the message reads.

Soldiers of 93rd Kholodny Yar brigade are fighting for Bakhmut and Soledar 01
Soldiers of 93rd Kholodny Yar brigade are fighting for Bakhmut and Soledar 02
Soldiers of 93rd Kholodny Yar brigade are fighting for Bakhmut and Soledar 03
Soldiers of 93rd Kholodny Yar brigade are fighting for Bakhmut and Soledar 04
Soldiers of 93rd Kholodny Yar brigade are fighting for Bakhmut and Soledar 05
Soldiers of 93rd Kholodny Yar brigade are fighting for Bakhmut and Soledar 06
Soldiers of 93rd Kholodny Yar brigade are fighting for Bakhmut and Soledar 07

