At night, Russians fired more than 50 shells from "Hrads" and heavy artillery at three districts of Nikopol region. PHOTOS

The occupiers shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region all night long.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"7 shellings and more than 50 enemy shells on peaceful towns and villages...

The Russians terrorized the Nikopol district all night. They fired from "Hrad" and heavy artillery in three directions - Nikopol, Chervonohrihorivka, and Marhanets.

It passed without casualties or injuries.

In Nikopol, dozens of high-rise and private buildings, utility buildings, administrative buildings, a store, and power lines were mutilated. The shelling caused a fire. Firefighters have already put out the fire.

More than 10 private houses and commercial structures were damaged in the Chervonohrihorivka direction, and power lines were damaged. An enemy shell destroyed a garage and a car.

In the Marhanets direction, the consequences of the attack are being clarified," the report says.

As noted, in other areas the night was quiet - without sirens and shelling. And for the moment it's calm.

