SSU exposed scheme of illegal privatization of state property worth UAH 25 billion, in which deputy head of Federation of Trade Unions was involved. PHOTOS

Cyber specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine have documented a large-scale scheme of misappropriation of state institutions of the sanatorium-resort sector of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

As a result of the systematic operational and investigative work, it was established that the Deputy Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine and four former high-ranking officials of the Main Department of Communal Property of the KCMA were involved in the organization of the scandal.

They engaged in the illegal "removal" of social institutions from state ownership for their further sale and obtaining shadow profits.

Among the appropriated real estate: are Ukrainian sanatoriums, rehabilitation centers, and educational and sports institutions.

Thanks to the response of the Security Service of Ukraine, 230 illegally privatized institutions have already been transferred to the National Agency for Identification, Search, and Management of Assets Obtained from Corruption and Other Crimes (AOCOC).

The total value of the property returned to the state is UAH 25 billion.

According to the investigation, the "scheme" consisted of the fact that officials from the KMDA issued documents that transferred ownership of state facilities to the Federation of Trade Unions.

Then these objects were sold at market value through controlled companies.

The head of trade unions was notified of the suspicion under Part 5 of Art. 191 (appropriation, embezzlement of property, or possession of it by abuse of official position, committed on a particularly large scale or by an organized group) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

He was remanded in custody with the right to post bail of UAH 124 million.

Four officials from the KCMA are suspected under Part 2 of Art. 364 (abuse of power or official position) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The investigation was conducted by employees of the cyber department of the SSU together with the SSU under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office.

