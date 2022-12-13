Another 8 ships with 238.6 thousand tons of agricultural products for countries of Asia and Europe left ports of Odesa. PHOTOS
Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine
As part of the "Grain Initiative", 8 ships with 238.6 thousand tons of agricultural products left the ports of Odesa for Asia and Europe.
This was reported by the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
It is noted that currently 23 vessels are being processed in the ports of Odesa. 690,000 tons of Ukrainian agricultural products are loaded onto them.
Since August 1, 550 ships have left the ports of Odesa, exporting 13.8 million tons of Ukrainian food to the countries of Asia, Europe, and Africa.
