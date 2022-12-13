Shmyhal discussed with head of IAEA Grossi demilitarization of ZNPP and sending of permanent missions to all nuclear plants in Ukraine. PHOTO

Demilitarization of the Zaporizhzhhia NPP is point 1 of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s peace plan. This issue was discussed by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal with the head of the IAEA, Raphael Grossi, during a meeting in Paris.

Shmyhal reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"Rafael Grossi said that in the near future the IAEA will send technical permanent missions to all nuclear plants in Ukraine.

The organization's independent experts will work at the Zaporizhzhia, Rivne, Khmelnytsky, South Ukrainian, and Chornobyl NPPs. This will significantly increase technical and technological safety," the message reads.

According to Shmyhal, the missions are aimed at securing the stations and recording all possible attempts of external influence, in particular shelling by the Russian aggressor.

"They discussed the steps necessary for the demilitarization of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. He emphasized that it is necessary to stop Russia's illegal actions regarding the Ukrainian plant as soon as possible," Shmyhal adds.

