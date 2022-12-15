As result of yesterday’s shelling in Zaporizhzhia region, two civilians were killed. PHOTOS

As a result of shelling last day, on December 14, two civilians were killed in the Vasylivka and Polohy districts of Zaporizhzhia. Another woman was wounded by shrapnel.

About this in the National Police of the Zaporizhzhia region, Censor.NET informs.

During the past day, the occupying forces conducted heavy fire on the territories of the Vasylivka and Polohy districts. Lesions were recorded in Huliaypole, Orikhov, Zaliznychne, Novodanilivka, Dorozhnianka, Malynivka, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Olhivske, Temyrivka, Charivne, Stepnohirsk, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, Kamianske.

In the first half of the day, the Russian military shelled Stepnohirsk with MLRS and mortars, as a result of which four residential buildings were destroyed. A 68-year-old woman was in the kitchen during the shelling and received a shrapnel wound, she was taken to a hospital. In the afternoon of the same day, the occupiers shelled the city with mortars. A 59-year-old local resident suffered fatal injuries.

In the Pologiv district, as a result of Russian military shelling, the houses of local residents were destroyed. In the yard of one of the houses in Malia Tokmachka, law enforcement officers found the body of a 40-year-old man who died as a result of shelling. The date and time of the deceased's death are determined by the police.

