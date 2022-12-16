ENG
"Pictures of year: How Ukraine resisted assault of Russia". PHOTOS

The mass media published a selection of photos taken since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine on February 24. WARNING! The news contains photos that are not recommended for viewing by minors, pregnant women and people with a weak psyche!

This is reported by Censor.NET.

The publication Reuters called the selection: "Pictures of the year: How Ukraine resisted the assault of Russia".

Pictures of year: How Ukraine resisted assault of Russia 01
Pictures of year: How Ukraine resisted assault of Russia 02
Pictures of year: How Ukraine resisted assault of Russia 03
Pictures of year: How Ukraine resisted assault of Russia 04
Pictures of year: How Ukraine resisted assault of Russia 05
Pictures of year: How Ukraine resisted assault of Russia 06
Pictures of year: How Ukraine resisted assault of Russia 07
Pictures of year: How Ukraine resisted assault of Russia 08
Pictures of year: How Ukraine resisted assault of Russia 09
Pictures of year: How Ukraine resisted assault of Russia 10
Pictures of year: How Ukraine resisted assault of Russia 11
Pictures of year: How Ukraine resisted assault of Russia 12
Pictures of year: How Ukraine resisted assault of Russia 13
Pictures of year: How Ukraine resisted assault of Russia 14
Pictures of year: How Ukraine resisted assault of Russia 15
Pictures of year: How Ukraine resisted assault of Russia 16
Pictures of year: How Ukraine resisted assault of Russia 17
Pictures of year: How Ukraine resisted assault of Russia 18
Pictures of year: How Ukraine resisted assault of Russia 19
Pictures of year: How Ukraine resisted assault of Russia 20
Pictures of year: How Ukraine resisted assault of Russia 21
Pictures of year: How Ukraine resisted assault of Russia 22
Pictures of year: How Ukraine resisted assault of Russia 23
Pictures of year: How Ukraine resisted assault of Russia 24
Pictures of year: How Ukraine resisted assault of Russia 25
Pictures of year: How Ukraine resisted assault of Russia 26
Pictures of year: How Ukraine resisted assault of Russia 27
Pictures of year: How Ukraine resisted assault of Russia 28
Pictures of year: How Ukraine resisted assault of Russia 29
Pictures of year: How Ukraine resisted assault of Russia 30
Pictures of year: How Ukraine resisted assault of Russia 31
Pictures of year: How Ukraine resisted assault of Russia 32
Pictures of year: How Ukraine resisted assault of Russia 33
Pictures of year: How Ukraine resisted assault of Russia 34
Pictures of year: How Ukraine resisted assault of Russia 35
Pictures of year: How Ukraine resisted assault of Russia 36

