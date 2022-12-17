Ruscisists launched rocket attack on Kramatorsk, shelling of Vuhledar and Bakhmut continues, - RMA. PHOTOS

At night, the Russians did not stop shelling along the front line and along the relative rear in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, in the middle of the night, the Russians launched a rocket attack on Kramatorsk - fortunately, there were no casualties, only the road surface was damaged.

"In the direction of Volnovaha, periodic artillery shelling of Vuhledar and the outskirts of the city took place - without casualties," the message says.

It is also reported that 5 houses in Kurakhivka and 1 house in Berestky of the Kurakhove district were damaged in the Donetsk direction. Mariinka is also under constant fire. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

In the Horlivka direction, 3 people were injured in Bakhmut. A high-rise building and an administrative building were damaged in the city. In addition, during the day shelling was recorded on the outskirts of the Soledar district: near Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Rozdolivka, and Paraskoviivka.

