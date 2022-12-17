Power system is being restored after attack, NPP units are operating at their planned capacity, electricity deficit is significant, - "Ukrenergo". PHOTO

As of December 17, the energy system of Ukraine continues to recover after the 9th missile strike by the enemy.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of "Ukrenergo".

As noted, the process of bringing the blocks of nuclear power plants, with the exception of the occupied Zaporizhzhia, to the level of the planned capacity is ongoing. Thermal power plants gradually resume work, hydroelectric power plants continue to work according to schedule. Emergency restoration works are being carried out at energy facilities damaged by shelling.

"The deficit of electricity in the system, due to the consequences of 9 missile attacks, is still significant. All oblenergos have proven consumption limits. The state of power grids throughout the country is complicated by weather conditions: rain and snow, frost, and strong wind lead to icing of equipment. Repair crews work around the clock ", the message says.

"Ukrenergo" also draws attention to the fact that the state of emergency, which was introduced exclusively for operations on the electricity market, by the requirements of the "Rules of the Electricity Market", was completed yesterday at 07:15 p.m.. Currently, the electricity market of Ukraine is operating in normal mode.

Read more: Ukrenergo declared state of emergency due to Russian shelling