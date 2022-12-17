Consequences of enemy strikes on Donetsk region: S-300 air defense missile strike on Lyman was recorded. PHOTOS

Last day, the police of the Donetsk region documented 12 violations of the laws and customs of war.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, during the day, Russian troops shelled seven settlements. The Russian army attacked civilians with S-300 air defense systems, Hrad rocket launchers, and artillery. Enemy shells injured civilians.

"The occupiers opened fire on the cities of Avdiivka, Lyman, Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, Chasiv Yar, Zalizne, and the village of Karlivka.

"Eight civilian objects were destroyed and damaged: three residential buildings, an academy, a cafe, an administrative building, a non-residential building, an economic building," the message reads.

A strike from the S-300 air defense system on the Lyman was recorded. The projectile hit the cafe. There was no information about the victims.

"The occupiers fired rockets at Kramatorsk, targeting the infrastructure. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

Bakhmut remains under enemy fire. The Russians launched three artillery barrages in the city, damaged private and apartment buildings, and injured people.

The police and SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.









