On November 24, captain of 93rd SMB, Valery Hlebov, was killed by mortar fire from Russian occupiers in direction of Bakhmut. PHOTOS

On November 24, the captain of 93rd SMB, Valery Hlebov, was killed by mortar fire from Russian occupiers in direction of Bakhmut. He went to war as a volunteer in 2014, rose from a simple soldier to a captain.

"In memory of Company "Akhila". Memories of comrades

In an interview, combatant Bohdan Dmytruk mentioned heavy losses in the battalion.

"A few weeks ago, Captain Glebov, my company commander, was killed. Our brother. A volunteer from the 14th year, he rose from a simple soldier to a captain. He was killed by mortar shelling in the Pidgorodny district on the Bakhmutskyi direction," said Dmytruk.

He specified that his battalion, and in particular the "Akhila" company, was fighting for an important crossroads in front of Bakhmut, so that the enemy could not enter the city. "It was basically a week-long battle. A lot of my good guys lost their lives there."

"Not everyone liked him, but he was a fair commander," recalls his former fighter Andrii with the call sign "Mekhan" of his many years of service with Hlibov. to roll up his sleeves. He pulled well as a company man. A good man." He fought with Akhil near Avdiivka in Donetsk region and near the Bakhmut highway in Luhansk region.

With the beginning of the full-scale war, the company commander of the 93rd Brigade, Kholodny Yar, defended Okhtyrka, took part in the liberation of Trostianets, and fought in Kharkiv Oblast near Izyum.

Captain Valery Vasyliovych Hlebov died on November 24 at the age of 52. He was buried in his native Okhtyrka.

