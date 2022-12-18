9 459 30
Ministry of Defense of Britain showed footage from training of Ukrainian soldiers. PHOTOS
The British Ministry of Defense has shown footage from training exercises for Ukrainian infantrymen undergoing training in the United Kingdom.
The photo was published on Twitter by the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.
The agency notes that the photos were taken earlier this week during training sessions of the Ukrainian military in the north of England.
