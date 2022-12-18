Russians are preparing for street battles in Melitopol, - Mayor Fedorov. PHOTO

The Russian invaders are preparing for street battles in the temporarily occupied Melitopol - they are installing concrete pyramidal anti-tank structures known as "dragon’s teeth" in the center of the city.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"For the second day in the very center of the still-occupied Melitopol, concrete cones have been placed by the Russians. Probably, over the last week, the occupiers have felt the smell of "fried food" so much that they are already preparing for street battles. In the best traditions, Russian "dragon's teeth" are placed closer to civilians - in the middle of the central streets and residential quarters. But the experience of other de-occupied cities of Ukraine tells the fascists that their concrete legos will not help them. Rather, they will prevent the occupiers from fleeing Ukrainian land faster," he said.

