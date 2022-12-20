Cheap "mopeds" are exhausting our air defense - Ministry of Defense explained how weather affects enemy attacks and why you should not be happy about shooting down of "Shaheds". INFOGRAPHICS

Calm weather and clear skies help to conduct reconnaissance of the objects of impact. But neither the fog nor the haze significantly affect the Russians’ plans for attacks.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Defense.

As noted, conducting satellite imaging during adverse weather conditions can be problematic.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the weather affects the study of the consequences of strikes and possible adjustments.

"To monitor the success of strikes, Russia uses the A-50U long-range radar detection aircraft. It has powerful radar equipment that scans the entire territory of Ukraine. A few hundred kilometers from the border of Ukraine, he can see almost everything that happens in our sky," the message says.

"You should not prematurely rejoice at the success of the downing of the Shahed-136. By sacrificing cheap mopeds, the Russians are exhausting our air defense systems," the Ministry of Defense added.

