610 1
Last day, Russian invaders killed five peaceful Ukrainians, 8 people were wounded, - PO. INFOGRAPHICS
Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Yesterday, December 19, the Russian invaders killed 5 civilians of Ukraine.
Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
According to him, the victims among the civilian population as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation for 12/19/2022 (as of 09:00 a.m. 12/20/2022):
- Donetsk region - 3 dead, 5 wounded;
- Kherson region - 2 dead, 3 wounded.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...