In morning of December 20, Russians shelled Kherson and region, there are dead and wounded. PHOTOS
Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine
As a result of shelling of Kherson and the region on December 20, a local resident died, two more civilians were hospitalized with injuries.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET informs.
"On the morning of December 20, a local resident died as a result of repeated shelling by Russian military personnel of populated areas of Kherson region, in one of the urban-type villages. Two civilians in Kherson were hospitalized with injuries received as a result of shelling of residential areas," the message reads.
It is noted that as a result of the enemy attack, houses, farm buildings, administrative buildings, a printing house, a preschool education institution, power lines and a gas pipeline were also damaged.
