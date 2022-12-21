"Ukrainian Pravda" identified members of the "Wagner" PMC who are currently fighting against Ukraine and whose arrest was foiled in 2020.

Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the investigation of Ukrainian Truth - "Orchestra" of murderers. Who is fighting against Ukraine in PMC "Wagner".

As noted, a small investigation by "Ukrainian Pravda" revealed that among the mercenaries there are those who were detained in Minsk in 2020.

One of the fighters turned out to be 41-year-old Maksym Koshman, nicknamed "Korshun". Since 2014, he has been a freelance fighter of the "Wagner" PMK and one of the 33 mercenaries who were detained in Belarus in 2020 and handed over to Russia.

In Ukraine, criminal proceedings have been registered against Koshman for participating in an illegal armed formation during the pseudo-referendum in Sloviansk in 2014.

After establishing control over the city by the Ukrainian military, Koshman fled to the occupied Horlivka and continued to participate in the war against Ukraine. Later, he received a Russian passport.

An analysis of his social networks shows that he still lives in the so-called "DPR" and received awards from terrorists.

Among those detained in Belarus in 2020 was Gennady Fetisov. Previously, he served in the Berkut unit of the Ukrainian militia. He currently lives in the terrorist "DPR" and fights against Ukraine.

He actively supported the start of the "special operation" and the pseudo-referendum in social networks.

Another of the former "Wagner" mercenaries detained in Minsk, Volodymyr Selikhov, also supports Russia's war against Ukraine.

See more: Explosion rang out at headquarters of "Wagner" in Kadiivka, - Haidai. PHOTOS

He hardly publishes photos from the war. Only a few were in uniform and with the Russian flag. The others are in civilian clothes, but in the comments, he explains that the photos are old.

Member of the "Wagner" PMC Andriy Chernyshov participated in the capture of Luhansk airport in the summer of 2014. Four years later, he was on the SBU list as a mercenary who was transported to Syria on the "Varyag" missile cruiser and fought in that country. In 2022, he returned to fight against Ukraine and died in the summer.

Read more: United States included PMC "Wagner" on list of organizations of concern

Komi native Anton Vakhturov also died in the war against Ukraine. This is evidenced by a post on social networks and in local news.

According to former employees of the Ukrainian special services, it was Anton Vakhturov who was one of the participants in the execution of a civilian in Syria.

Then the "Wagner" tortured an unarmed man, cut off his head, crushed it with a sledgehammer, and burned his body. The militants filmed all this on video.

More detail: "Orchestra" of murderers. Who is fighting against Ukraine in PMK "Wagner"

Also remind, on the night of July 29, 32 foreign militants were detained in Belarus. According to the Belarusian state news agency BELTA, these are Russians from the "Wagner" PMC. They arrived in Belarus to destabilize the situation on the eve of the presidential elections.

Some of the detainees are listed in the "Myrotvorets" base as having fought in Donbas and Syria. Russian terrorist Zakhar Prilepin confirmed that among the mercenaries caught in Belarus are former fighters of his "battalion".

On August 14, Belarus extradited 32 fighters of the "Wagner" PMC to the Russian Federation, ignoring Ukraine's request for their extradition.

Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of the Censor.NET publication, stated that Ukraine actually planned to detain the fighters of Wagner's Communist Party in Belarus, but the special operation failed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on August 27 that a group of Russians who were detained in Belarus as mercenaries of a private military company were lured into the country as part of an operation by American and Ukrainian special services.