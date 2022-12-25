ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
10045 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine War
1 015 3
Russian Army (6171) war (20165) victims (595) Kyrylo Tymoshenko (144)

Rashists killed 16 civilians in Ukraine yesterday, 72 wounded - PO

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Yesterday Russian occupants killed 16 civilians in Ukraine.

This was stated in Telegram channel by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

According to him, civilian casualties among the population as a result of armed aggression of the Russian Federation for 24.12.2022 (as of 09:00 on 25.12.2022):

Donetsk region - 7 wounded;
Kharkiv region - 1 wounded;
Kherson region - 16 dead, 64 wounded.

Rashists killed 16 civilians in Ukraine yesterday, 72 wounded - PO 01

See more: Ruscists shelled center of Kherson, at least 5 dead and 20 wounded, - OP. PHOTOS

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 