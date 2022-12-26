Field littered with bodies of Russian occupiers in Bakhmut direction. PHOTOS

The bodies of the occupiers litter the Ukrainian land in the Bakhmut direction.

Military observer Paul Jawin (@PaulJawin) posted footage from the hottest direction on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"The Bakhmut direction. Original photo and processed, selected," he signed. The photo shows numerous bodies of liquidated Russian occupiers who invaded Ukraine.





