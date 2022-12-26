ENG
Field littered with bodies of Russian occupiers in Bakhmut direction. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

бахмут,джавін

The bodies of the occupiers litter the Ukrainian land in the Bakhmut direction.

Military observer Paul Jawin (@PaulJawin) posted footage from the hottest direction on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"The Bakhmut direction. Original photo and processed, selected," he signed. The photo shows numerous bodies of liquidated Russian occupiers who invaded Ukraine.

Field littered with bodies of Russian occupiers in Bakhmut direction 01
Field littered with bodies of Russian occupiers in Bakhmut direction 02

