Items from sunken Russian cruiser "Moskva" washed up on Odesa beach. PHOTOS

Several packages with "emergency drinking water", another artifacts left by the dead enemy sailors from the destroyed Russian missile cruiser "Moskva" in April, washed up on the Odesa coast. Earlier, the sailors fished out and handed over to the border guards a lifebuoy and a light buoy from the Russian cruiser "Moskva".

This is stated by Dumska, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Odesa resident Denys Kanin found the packages on the beach at the 8th station of Velykyi Fontan. They were produced in St. Petersburg and approved by the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping. It should be noted that such packages are part of survival kits stored in lifeboats and inflatable rafts," the statement said.

Watch more: Leaky life raft with belongings of sailors of cruiser "Moskva" was caught in Black Sea. VIDEO





Earlier, a lifebuoy and a buoy from the "Moskva" were found in the sea.