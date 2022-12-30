ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15359 visitors online
News Photo Photo NewsWar in Ukraine War
13 608 16
war (20360) Kyiv (1676) Kyrylo Tymoshenko (144) drones (1232)

Consequences of night drone attack in Kyiv. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET Photo News War in Ukraine

Russian invaders attacked the administrative building in Kyiv with "Shahed" drones, a fire broke out. A residential building was also damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the deputy head of the PO Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

"The "Shahed" drone hit a four-story administrative building in the Holosiiv district. This caused a fire, which was extinguished. A nine-story residential building was damaged - windows from the 1st to the 5th floors were broken," he said.

According to Tymoshenko, there is no information about the victims.

Read more: Occupiers attacked Ukraine at night with 16 Shaheds, all of them were shot down, - Air Force

Consequences of night drone attack in Kyiv 01
Consequences of night drone attack in Kyiv 02
Consequences of night drone attack in Kyiv 03

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 