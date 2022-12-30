Consequences of night drone attack in Kyiv. PHOTOS

Russian invaders attacked the administrative building in Kyiv with "Shahed" drones, a fire broke out. A residential building was also damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the deputy head of the PO Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

"The "Shahed" drone hit a four-story administrative building in the Holosiiv district. This caused a fire, which was extinguished. A nine-story residential building was damaged - windows from the 1st to the 5th floors were broken," he said.

According to Tymoshenko, there is no information about the victims.

Read more: Occupiers attacked Ukraine at night with 16 Shaheds, all of them were shot down, - Air Force





