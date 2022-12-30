8 353 9
Farewell to Ukrainian defender Oleh Rybalchenko, who died in battle with invaders near Bakhmut, took place in Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine
Ukrainian defender Oleh Rybalchenko, who died in the battles near Bakhmut, was said goodbye in Kyiv.
This was reported by the correspondent of Censor.NET.
Oleh has been defending the Motherland since 2014.
"From 2011 to 2017, Oleh Rybalchenko was a student of the Faculty of History of the Taras Shevchenko KNU. Oleg was always a participant in the university's cultural and sports events. Oleh was a gifted student, a researcher of the new history of Greece, fluent in English and Greek," WBC Ultras reported Dynamo.
Photo: Oleh Bohachuk, Censor.NET.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...