Monument to Pushkin was demolished in Kramatorsk. PHOTOS

Oleksandr Honcharenko, the mayor of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, showed a photo of the dismantling of the bust of the Russian poet Alexander Pushkin.

He published the corresponding photo on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Drink coffee, the day after tomorrow is the New Year. Probably not yet without Russia in Ukraine, but everything will be - the time will come. There is a place for our heroes, our culture and history. This is not a fight against monuments, this is Ukraine's fight for life. Ukrainian - in Ukraine," Honcharenko wrote.

Read more: Surovikin has established command, but Russian army is still fighting en masse, and this will not work, - Budanov